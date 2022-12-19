In The Cards. Broncos snap five-game losing streak with impressive second half

DENVER — Before the game Justin Simmons found the sign, and knew what came next.

Simmons jogged over to the sideline, and began tossing the ball into the stands to the boy holding the "All I Want For Christmas Is to Play Catch With Justin S. No. 31" cardboard placard.

The other 56,757 fans who wandered into Empower Field at Mile High sought something more difficult: the Broncos' first home win since Sept. 25 and first victory of any kind since Oct. 30.

Led by Simmons' two interceptions and a rugged ground attack, Denver delivered, snapping their five-game losing streak with a convincing 24-15 triumph over the spiraling Arizona Cardinals.

Cringe turned cool in the second half as the Broncos scored touchdowns in three of four drives during one stretch, opening up a 24-9 lead with 9:33 remaining.

Latavius Murray played a huge role, becoming the first Broncos' running back to eclipse 100 yards this season. He was also responsible for 10 first downs.

Trailing 9-3 in the third quarter, incompetence that explains the 18,423 no shows, the second highest total in 11 years, the Broncos clumsy offense regained balance.

Brett Rypien leaned on the offense's best two players over the last month: Jerry Jeudy and Murray. Jeudy kept the Cardinals honest, and Murray chugged for 46 yards to set up Marlon Mack's 3-yard score.

Because it's the Broncos nothing comes easily. With a chance to Zip-Lock the game on the following drive, Rypien fired an interception to Budda Baker at the goal line, costing a field goal opportunity.

The line decimated by injuries, the Bronco showed resolve and toughness, cobbling together a 56-yard scoring march, capped by Murray's 10-yard burst.

Denver finished off Arizona moments later on a beautifully designed goal-line play from Rypien to tight end Eric Tomlinson. The 24 points ranked second behind only last week's 28, providing slivers of hope over the final month of playing spoiler.

It didn't start promising.

JJ Watt performed a Triple Lindy dive into the fountain of youth, notching three first-half sacks.

But when Colt McCoy was concussed on the first drive of the third quarter drive, replaced by third stringer Trace McSorley, he took the Cardinals' chances of winning with him to the locker room.

With Russell Wilson watching in sweats and a winter coat, playsheet in hand and IFB in ear, Rypien made his second start. The first drive included two receptions by Jeudy and a 52-yard field goal from Brandon McManus.

Rypien owns a 2-1 record. He and Trevor Siemian (13-11) represent the only two quarterbacks with a winning record since Peyton Manning retired. It was messy in the first half, offering hints of disappointment.

After their opening score, the next six drives read like Cliffs Notes on their season — punt, missed field goal, punt, punt, punt, fumble. The latter came from Rypien as he cocked his arm and Watt popped the ball out with his finger on his third sack of the half.

Watt wrecked plays and drives, performing like it was 2012. The Broncos offensive line stood no chance, especially after right guard Quinn Meinerz exited on the first drive with a concerning right eye injury from a poke. Watt toyed with center Graham Glasgow, right guard Tom Compton and right tackle Billy Turner. Compton limped off in the third quarter, leaving the position to third stringer Luke Wattenberg.

Watching Watt age like Benjamin Button, it made the decision to sit Wilson, despite clearing the concussion protocol, even wiser. No need for the franchise quarterback with a $242 million contract to absorb this type of punishment in a meaningless game.

The Broncos entered Sunday dogged by a cascade of failures. McManus, while overworked, has been underwhelming, ranking 29th out of 34 kickers when eschewing 60-yard attempts. His miss wide right on a 38-yarder in the first quarter loomed large for long stretches.

The Broncos managed to hold on with a running game and stingy defense. It was a soothing balm to months of disappointment and pain.

Footnotes

Cardinals rookie tight end Trey McBride, a Fort Morgan and CSU legend, spent part of his pregame talking with fellow Colorado prep star Dalton Risner and signing autographs. ...

Billy Turner returned to the lineup and started at right tackle with Cam Fleming switching to the left side. ...

Quinn Meinerz (right eye) and Dalton Risner (left elbow) both exited in the first quarter, replaced by Tom Compton and Luke Wattenberg. Following Risner's exit, the Broncos allowed sacks on two of the next three plays. Meinerz never returned to the game.