In Lutz They Trust: Broncos shock Bills with kick at buzzer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Wings, wind and wild fans.

This is Buffalo on any night. But especially Monday night. The Broncos wandered into this hornet’s nest determined to reframe expectations. They were no longer the team that clumsily fell through their first three home games like a baby giraffe on a frozen pond.

They had horsepower. New sweatsuits. And a frozen focus mindset reflected as players walked into the locker room nearly three hours before kickoff, barely making eye contact with onlookers.

It paid off with a 24-22 victory as Denver snapped a seven-game losing streak on Monday night.

It was their first primetime Monday win since 2017. It came with accompanying drama. Wil Lutz missed a kick, then got another chance after a penalty to win it at the buzzer.

After the Bills took a 22-21 lead, thanks to a fortunate fumble and bounce to James Cook and Josh Allen scoot, the Broncos took over with 1:55 remaining.

Russell Wilson completed a pass to Samaje Perine to keep the chain moving, followed by an underthrown ball to Jerry Jeudy that drew an interference at the 17-yard line. It set up Wil Lutz for the walk off. It was a controversial call as Taron Johnson ran into Jeudy, leading to endless boos by the crowd.

Lutz converted – no easy feat on a night with two botched PATS, one on Lutz and one on a dropped snap by Dixon – for the win.

The Broncos took command in the fourth. Their offense reduced to a battery of punts, Denver put its foot down. Russell Wilson, who played one of his most efficient games in years, engineered a 12-play, 76-yard touchdown drive. It included a flick pass to Javonte Williams to keep the march breathing. And a 3-yard toss to the running back for the score.

Wilson, with 5:06 left, was 21 of 25 for 161 yards. A victory appeared realistic. Until it wasn’t.

The Bills responded with luck. James Cook fumbled, caused by Justin Simmons. The ball bounced backed to him in stride and he raced 42 yards to set up a score.

The Broncos started fast with a defense flying around – Denver produced four takeaways – and the offense finally found traction in the fourth quarter. It

The players, for the most part, arrived in their team-issued matching grey sweatshirts featuring “Broncos 23” on the hoodie. It created a collegiate feel of “Broncos vs. Everybody.” They could not have received a better script from a recently returned to work Hollywood writers.

The Bills won the toss and their much-maligned offense under coordinator Ken Dorsey elected to take the field. It backfired. On the Bills’ first play from scrimmage, before the blue and red face paint could chill to cheeks, Josh Allen fired in the flat to James Cook. He fought for extra yardage and Broncos Country’s favorite pirate Ja’Quan McMillian pillaged him. The former East Carolina star raced over and pulled the ball out of Cook’s hands for the takeaway.

Denver’s reaction to the gift possession proved disappointing. Taking over at the Bills’ 28-yard line, the Broncos turned conservative, bailing quickly on the drive after a Mike McGlinchey false start put them off schedule. Denver ran three times, including on third-and-12 with Samaje Perine, settling for a 40-yard Wil Lutz field goal to open the scoring.

Moments later, the Bills found traction on their second drive before Josh Allen, looking like he was pressing, threw a 95-mph four-seam heater off Gabe Davis’ hands into Justin Simmons’ mitts at the 12-yard line. Denver’s defense showed impressive throughout the first quarter with Zach Allen, Baron Davis and Jonathon Cooper making Allen uncomfortable. It represented the Broncos’ seventh takeaway in five quarters, matching their total through the first seven games.

The Broncos held a three-point lead early in the second quarter because they had three four first downs on their first three drives. In the second quarter, coach Sean Payton’s enthusiasm for the Monday Night spotlight manifested itself with aggression. The Broncos never win road games kicking field goals. On fourth-and-2 from the 7-yard line, after a fake tush push with punter Riley Dixon, Russell Wilson took over. Pressure greeted him on the snap. He twirled and whirled, showing shades of Seattle, and tossed a dime to Courtland Sutton, who delivered one of the most impressive catches of his Broncos career. He tip-toed with left foot and gracefully dragged right for the reception. Initially called incomplete, it was reversed to a touchdown after replay review, giving a Sutton a career-high seven touchdowns in a season to cap off the best play of Wilson’s Broncos time in Denver. It conjured images of Wilson’s cross-the-field, two-point rainbow in an NFC title game against the Packers.

Will Lutz clunked the extra point, leaving Denver with a 9-0 advantage. The Bills awoke from hibernation – their offense has only averaged 20 points the last month – with a blurry eight-play, 81-yard drive. Allen found rookie Dalton Kincaid home alone in the back of the end zone on a busted coverage for the score. After a Broncos penalty on the extra point, Buffalo went for two, with Allen connecting with Gabe Davis as he raced in front of Delarrin Turner-Yell. Yell entered as P.J. Locke, Kareem Jackson’s replacement, limped into the locker room. Jackson is not eligible to return from his suspension for repeated unnecessary roughness hits until Tuesday.

The Broncos attempted to deliver a 2-for-1 with their final drive of the half, knowing they would receive the ball to open the third quarter. Effective running north and south, Wilson scrambled 10 yards to set up Lutz’s 49-yard field goal to swell the lead 12-8.

What followed next showed why the Josh Allen experience can require Dramamine. He inexplicably tried to complete a deep out with cornerback Fabian Moreau lurking behind the receiver. The veteran corner delivered the interception – the Bills’ third of the night – as Denver quickly converted a 40-yard kick from Lutz at the halftime buzzer.

Denver could not have played much better in the first 30 minutes. Wilson demonstrated efficiency, completing all but two of his 14 passes, while rushing for 22 yards. The defense not only limited Buffalo to eight first downs but turned the Bills over three times. Allen appeared to be in his own head at times, exhibit A his force to the sideline into double coverage as Moreau capitalized.

Payton ironed out every wrinkle in preparation for this game, painting Bills logos on the two Centura Health Training Center practice fields, issuing sweatsuits and leaving on Saturday to get appropriate rest. Payton loves Monday Night like Dandy Don Meredith once did. He entered the game 17-9 on MNF, his 65.4 winning percentage ranking third Andy Reid (66.7) and Mike Tomlin (84).

A chance to put their foot on the Bills throats arrived in the third. A desperate coach Sean McDermott went for it on fourth-and-3 on his own 48-yard line. Allen fired well above the intended receiver. But Denver failed to capitalize, turning the ball on three downs as Courtland Sutton fumbled at the 43-yard line.

Failing to capitalize – or even pin Buffalo back with a punt – proved painful. The Broncos, at this juncture, had six points off three takeaways and a turnover on downs.

Allen finally started to look more like himself on the next drive as Buffalo leaned on the run game. Latavius Murray, who led the Broncos in rushing last season, walked in from 3 yards out and the extra point knotted the game at 15 midway through the third quarter as Buffalo produced seven points on its first takeaway.

At that point the Broncos’ second half drives painted a bleak picture when looking to stage an upset: punt, lost fumble, punt and punt.

Footnotes

With his first quarter pick, Justin Simmons boasts 30 interceptions since 2016, the most of any player in the NFL, breaking a tie with Xavien Howard. …

Safety P.J. Locke (ankle) exited in the first half, and the Bills began targeting Delarrin Turner-Yell. Kareem Jackson is eligible to return from his two-game suspension on Tuesday. …

Dorian Williams smashed into Courtland Sutton’s head on a short pass play in the second quarter, resulting in a penalty. Look for Williams to be fined for the unnecessary roughness. …

Broncos sent out four captains for the coin toss – Courtland Sutton, Russell Wilson, Mike McGlinchey, and Riley Dixon. Von Miller helped represent the Bills. He only played with two of the Broncos: Sutton and Dixon. …

No surprise in the inactives on Monday might, save for the elevation of practice squad tight end Lucas Krull for special teams contributor Nate Adkins. The Broncos rank among the worst in pass yardage from the position with Greg Dulcich out, making the rangy Krull and interesting prospect. Dulcich recently visited a specialist regarding his balky hamstring, and coach Sean Payton expects him to play again this season. The inactives were: Safety JL Skinner, LB Ben Niemann, OLB Thomas Incoom, C Alex Forsyth, DL Keondre Coburn, DL Elijah Garcia and TE Nate Adkins. One of these players, possibly Coburn, could be waived to reinstate Kareem Jackson to the active roster on Tuesday.