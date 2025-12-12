Here’s how the Broncos can clinch a playoff berth in Week 15 vs. Packers

DENVER — The Denver Broncos are winners of 10 straight and are tied for the NFL’s best record entering their matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday – and there are a half-dozen ways they can end Week 15 with a playoff spot in hand.

The simplest path is to beat the Packers. At 12-2, Denver would be far enough ahead of the field to clinch a spot in the postseason. Despite the winning streak and home-field advantage, the Broncos are underdogs in the game against the 9-3-1 Packers.

There are a number of other scenarios in which Denver would clinch, too.

Denver and Green Bay could tie, making the Packers the first team with two ties in a season since the franchise did it in 1973 – the year before sudden-death overtime was introduced.

In that case, Denver would get in if its tie was accompanied by any of the following: Los Angeles Chargers loss at Kansas City, Jacksonville Jaguars loss to the New York Jets, Houston Texans loss or tie against the Arizona Cardinals, or Indianapolis Colts loss or tie against the Seahawks.

A Denver loss, with either a loss or tie from both Houston and Indy – as long as both teams don’t tie – would also get the Broncos into the playoffs.

If none of these things happen, of course, next week will bring with it a fresh set of scenarios. The Broncos are, after all, two games ahead of the three 9-4 teams in the AFC with four games to play.