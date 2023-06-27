Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsBroncos

Actions

Here are the 12 Broncos training camp practices you can go to and how to get tickets

New this year, fans will need tickets to attend the practices.
The Denver Broncos' 2023-2024 has been released. Broncos Insider Troy Renck breaks down the team's potential fate.
Broncos Football
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 11:45:11-04

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – The Denver Broncos have released their schedule of open training camp practices at the newly-named Centura Health Training Center.

The first practice is scheduled for Friday, July 28. Fans can also attend on July 29 and 31, and nine additional August dates.

New this year, fans will need tickets to attend the practices. The tickets are free, though, and can be claimed on a first-come, first-served basis at this link. Up to four tickets can be purchased per account, according to the team website, and attendance will be capped at 3,000 fans per practice.

Tickets become available Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Each practice starts at 10 a.m. on the scheduled date.

The Broncos ended their partnership with UC Health earlier this year and announced a new deal with Centura Health that includes the naming rights to the team's practice facility.

Broncos struck a 10-year deal with Centura Health for naming rights of the team's training facility

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Broncos questioned in prostitution sting

Denver Broncos

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018