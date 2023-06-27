Here are the 12 Broncos training camp practices you can go to and how to get tickets

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – The Denver Broncos have released their schedule of open training camp practices at the newly-named Centura Health Training Center.

The first practice is scheduled for Friday, July 28. Fans can also attend on July 29 and 31, and nine additional August dates.

New this year, fans will need tickets to attend the practices. The tickets are free, though, and can be claimed on a first-come, first-served basis at this link. Up to four tickets can be purchased per account, according to the team website, and attendance will be capped at 3,000 fans per practice.

Tickets become available Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Our #BroncosCamp schedule is here! 🥳



Note: Tickets are now required to attend practices at @CenturaHealth Training Center.



Complimentary 🎟's will be available on Wednesday, June 28 at 10am MT.



More info » https://t.co/pHie0HqJZV pic.twitter.com/AwPlvXdQOe — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 27, 2023

Each practice starts at 10 a.m. on the scheduled date.

The Broncos ended their partnership with UC Health earlier this year and announced a new deal with Centura Health that includes the naming rights to the team's practice facility.