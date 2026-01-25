From 'Steady Stiddy' to starter, Broncos' backup QB takes the spotlight with teammates' trust

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Even without Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos are radiating plenty of swagger heading into the frigid AFC championship game against the New England Patriots behind backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

“No, I don’t think the vibe’s any different,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey said after Friday's workout, part of which was outdoors in 20-degree temperatures and icy wind. “Obviously, it was a tough situation. You don't want to see a guy that's your leader and the life of your team go down, especially in such a big moment.

“But Stiddy's done an unbelievable job this week stepping in and commanding the huddle, commanding the team. He's ready for it and the rest of the team is, too.”

Stidham exudes a quiet confidence that long ago secured him the nickname “Steady Stiddy” and belies the fact that he'll throw his first pass in a game in more than two years Sunday.

That tranquility has apparently rebuffed any possible angst over the loss of Nix, who underwent surgery on his broken right ankle this week in Alabama. Nix showed support for his backup, posting on Instagram, “I couldn't be more confident in Jarrett. And I couldn't be more excited for what's next.”

Which, he trusts, is a trip to the Super Bowl.

Coach Sean Payton set the tone for the week shortly after his stunning announcement of Nix's injury after Denver's 33-30 overtime win against Buffalo last weekend. Of Stidham, Payton said, “He's ready. I said this at the beginning of the season: I feel like we have a (backup quarterback) who is capable of starting for a number of teams. I know who feels the same way. Watch out. Just watch.”

Even before this opportunity, Stidham has long been the one setting the tone and the tunes in the Broncos' locker room, and he's never been shy about ribbing Denver's defenders after burning them on the scout team.

“Jarrett's got a little swag to him,” wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey said. “He's a little swaggier than you'd probably expect him to be.”

There's no telling what sort of drop-off, if any, there will be Sunday with Stidham leading the Broncos (15-3) in place of Nix, who engineered winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime of six games this season.

His coaches and teammates haven't shown a hint of doubt that Stidham can lead them past the Patriots (16-3) at Empower Field at Mile High, where it's forecast to be 23 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-5 Celsius) and windy at kickoff.

One teammate he won't have alongside him, however, is running back J.K. Dobbins, who returned to practice this week after having foot surgery in November. He was ruled out Friday along with Nix, who's recovering from surgery but won't go on injured reserve until the weekend.

All-Pro defensive lineman Zach Allen said Stidham has always been first to arrive at team headquarters and prepared as if he were the starter: “So, we’re really excited to see what he does. And obviously he goes against the defense in practice all the time.”

And holds his own, too.

“He's really, really smart,” Allen said. “He’s like a second quarterback coach out there and on top of it he can make every single throw.”

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto said Stidham isn't shy to trash-talk defenders.

“He’s actually funny because he’ll be in there, you know, he’ll be throwing dots, like throwing no-look passes in practice, and then he’ll let us know about it too, man, talking trash to whoever,” Bonitto said.

“So he has ultimate, you know, confidence in himself, and you got to have that playing that position, and that’s why I’m really excited for him to go out. You know, he’s earned this opportunity to go out and show off his talents, and I can’t wait to see him.”

Payton said he's not fretting over Stidham as his starter.

“I say this respectfully and I told the team, 'I’m not worried about Stiddy in this game. I'm worried about everyone else, all right, and how we play,'” Payton said. “And that really is the truth.”

The Broncos were a loose bunch all week as they embraced being the largest home underdog (five points) in conference championship history.

Cornerback Riley Moss was asked if he thought Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and second-year quarterback Drake Maye would target him like many teams do to avoid Pat Surtain II on the other side.

“Yeah, no doubt,” Riley replied. “And you know the entire world knows that, I know that, you guys know that. It's going to be exciting. I'm excited for it. It's going to be a good challenge. It's going to be sweet, and yeah, I look forward to it.”

Over the last two months, Moss has largely avoided the pass-inference calls that dogged him early in the season.

“He responded well, man. He’s battle-tested,” Surtain said. “His confidence level never wavers. People always say he’s getting targeted but I say try him at your own risk because he’s going to eventually come back to bite you. He’s going to make a play.”

NOTES: Rookie WR Pat Bryant, who sustained a concussion against Buffalo, was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday and is ready to go. “He was asymptomatic the very next day,” Payton said. WR Troy Franklin (hamstring) is questionable.

