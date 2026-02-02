Free agent moves that could make the Broncos Super Bowl favorites in 2026 | Talk of the Town

DENVER — It’s time to turn the page on last season — as painful as that is — because we’re approaching a critical offseason for the Denver Broncos in their quest for a Super Bowl.

With Russell Wilson’s contract coming off the books, George Paton will have plenty of money to spend. But where should he focus all that cash?

Denver7 Sports Reporter Nick Rothschild believes the Broncos should go all in on signing free agent running back Breece Hall to bolster their backfield.

Denver7 Sports Reporter Bradey King, though, thinks a different offensive weapon could make all the difference for Bo Nix.

“I think they need a dynamic wide receiver, and a guy that comes to mind is George Pickens,” King said. “[The former Cowboys WR is] coming off a career high 19 touchdowns last season, career highs in receptions and receiving yards. I believe he could help these Broncos receivers find their footing.”

Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu took the free agent conversation in a different direction.

“Von Miller,” Bienvenu said. “He would have been second on the Broncos last season. He wants to come back. He’s Mr. Bronco. He’s a hall of fame. Bring Von Miller back and let him play another year!”



Free agent moves could make Broncos 2026 Super Bowl favorites | Talk of the Town