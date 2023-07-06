Fort Morgan's Trey McBride hosts football camp, reflects on rookie season

FORT MORGAN — A few weeks ago, Trey McBride attended a charity function for a local high school, blending into the crowd at dinner. He talks softly, humbly, a juxtaposition to his physical nature and breathtaking talent on the football field.

McBride took the road less traveled, starring at Fort Morgan High School, becoming an All-American at Colorado State and landing with the Arizona Cardinals as the 55th overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Back home for a spell this summer, McBride wanted to give back to the community that helped turn him into a pro. He is hosting his first free football camp at Fort Morgan Legion Field on Friday from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for third- through eighth-graders.

"Growing up as a kid, I remember how important it was to go to these camps. Every summer I looked forward to getting in as many as I could all over the state. To have this opportunity to host my own, to have a chance to give back to my community to a place that gave so much to me and meant so much to me — it’s surreal," McBride, 23, told Denver7. "And to have guys come back who have also made a huge impact in this community, I am super excited."

McBride credits his attendance at summer camps for accelerating his development. It provided inspiration and great memories.

"This is very heart-warming," he said. "It’s something I love to do. I love putting smiles on the kids’ faces. I just remember what an impact it had on me to meet an NFL player, to be around these kinds of people. And for me to have that opportunity and a platform is special. I want those kids to experience what I did as a kid."

McBride showed promise in his rookie season. He caught 29 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown and gained traction down the stretch. In his last five games, he posted 20 receptions on 28 targets.

"You know, it’s definitely a different game. It was a lot of fun. Now that I've got that first year under my belt, I am eager to get back out there," McBride said. "I feel more experienced and understand the game more. I am ready to attack year two and ready to build on how it finished."

While McBride began looking the part of a pro as a teenager, the NFL fields were a long way from Fort Morgan. The reality left him shaking his head in disbelief.

"There were definitely a lot of pinch-me moments, playing with a guy like (defensive end) J.J. Watt and getting to block him every day in practice, lining up next to a guy like (receiver) A.J. Green, who is probable Hall of Famer. And playing in my hometown against the Denver Broncos. Going to so many games as a kid, then being on the opposing team in that stadium — it’s something you can’t come to realize until you are in that moment," McBride said. "There were a lot of times I had to pinch myself, and say, 'Is this real, man?' This is such a cool thing. I am so very grateful."

McBride's path to excellence came with rolled up sleeves and stairs. There were no shortcuts, but plenty of ambition. It's a message he will relay to the campers.

"The main thing is if you can dream it, you can do it," McBride said. "Being from a small town, it doesn’t matter where you are from. Guys make it from everywhere. If you are good enough, they are going to find you. Put your head down and work hard. Give it everything you’ve got. Keep your head down and have a good support system. You can never dream too big."