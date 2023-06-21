Former Broncos Super Bowl champ Bill Romanowski owes $15 million in back taxes, feds allege

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bill Romanowski and his wife owe more than $15 million in back taxes and penalties and have been using their nutrition company to pay for family expenses, the U.S. government alleged in a newly filed complaint.

“Despite timely notice and demand for payment, the Romanowskis have neglected, refused or failed to fully pay the assessments against them,” prosecutors in the U.S. Department of Justice’s tax division wrote in the 18-page complaint, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The couple owes $15.33 million in taxes for the period between 1998 and 2007, prosecutors allege.

Romanowski’s wife, Julie, and their company, Nutrician 53 Inc., also are named as defendants in the complaint.

Authorities accused the couple of siphoning money from the company’s corporate funds to pay for groceries, medical expenses and rent for themselves and their children.

