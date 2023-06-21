Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsBroncos

Actions

Former Broncos Super Bowl champ Bill Romanowski owes $15 million in back taxes, feds allege

DOJ accuses Romanowski and his wife Julie of siphoning money from their company to pay family expenses
Raiders Broncos Football
Jack Dempsey/AP
Former Denver Broncos Bill Romanowski, left, Steve Atwater and Julie Romanowski talk prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Raiders Broncos Football
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 18:50:06-04

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bill Romanowski and his wife owe more than $15 million in back taxes and penalties and have been using their nutrition company to pay for family expenses, the U.S. government alleged in a newly filed complaint.

“Despite timely notice and demand for payment, the Romanowskis have neglected, refused or failed to fully pay the assessments against them,” prosecutors in the U.S. Department of Justice’s tax division wrote in the 18-page complaint, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The couple owes $15.33 million in taxes for the period between 1998 and 2007, prosecutors allege.

Romanowski’s wife, Julie, and their company, Nutrician 53 Inc., also are named as defendants in the complaint.

Authorities accused the couple of siphoning money from the company’s corporate funds to pay for groceries, medical expenses and rent for themselves and their children.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Broncos questioned in prostitution sting

Denver Broncos

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018