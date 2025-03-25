Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson to sign $21M contract with the New York Giants: Report

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is headed to his fourth NFL franchise.

He’s signing a 1-year, $21 million contract with the New York Giants, according to ESPN NFL guru Adam Schefter.

Wilson is a 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback who’s appeared in two Super Bowls and won one, but is largely remembered in Colorado for two pedestrian years under center for a Broncos team that mortgaged its future to bring in the once high-profile signal-caller.

Wilson posted just an 11-19 record over his two seasons in Denver before being benched amid an unusual contract dispute with the team. The Broncos took on a massive $85 million salary cap hit when they cut him after the 2023-24 season.

The 36-year-old played last season in Pittsburgh on a team-friendly deal, going 6-5 and tossing 16 touchdowns to just 5 interceptions. He assumed the starting role after being sidelined with an injury to start the year.

The Giants recently signed journeyman quarterback Jameis Winston, who is likely to join Wilson in the quarterback room as the backup.

New York competes in the NFC East with the Super Bowl winning Philadelphia Eagles, an ascending Washington Commanders team that made the NFC Championship last season, and a Dallas Cowboys team that won 36 regular season games from 2021-2023 before a middling 2024 campaign.

New York has had just two winning seasons in the last decade and hasn’t won the division since 2011.