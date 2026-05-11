Former Broncos QB Craig Morton, who led Denver to its first Super Bowl, dies at 83

DENVER — Former Broncos quarterback and Ring of Famer Craig Morton has died at age 83, the Broncos announced Monday.

He passed away on May 9, his family confirmed.

Morton played for the Broncos for six seasons (1977-82) and delivered the franchise’s first playoff berth, two division titles, and three postseason appearances.

For his performance during that 1977 season, Morton was named the AFC's Offensive Player of the Year, PFWA Comeback Player of the Year, and NFL UPI MVP.

He played through a painful hip injury during the AFC Championship win that sent Denver to Super Bowl XII.

"Craig Morton is unbelievable," said Ring of Famer Haven Moses following the Broncos' first AFC Championship, according to a 1978 New York Times article. "To me, he's the most valuable player in the National Football League this year."

Morton retired as the Broncos’ all‑time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, attempts, and completions, and still ranks third in regular‑season wins.

Morton was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1988, alongside Moses and Jim Turner. He was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 1986.

Before Denver, Morton played for the Cowboys and Giants, finishing his NFL career with 183 touchdowns, nearly 28,000 passing yards, and 81 wins.

A standout at the University of California, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

Morton passed away surrounded by his loved ones in Mill Valley, California.

He is survived by his wife, Kym; his sister; his children; and his grandchildren.

