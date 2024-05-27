Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsBroncos

Actions

Former Broncos kicker Brandon McManus is being sued in civil court

Brandon McManus
Maria Lysaker/AP
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars placekicker Brandon McManus stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Nov. 26, 2023, in Houston. The Washington Commanders say they were made aware Monday, May 27, 2024, of a lawsuit filed in civil court against McManus last week. A spokesperson says the team is looking into the matter and has spoken with McManus' agent and the NFL office. ESPN reported two women are suing McManus for sexually assaulting them during a charter flight to London last year when he was playing for the Jaguars. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker, File)
Brandon McManus
Posted at 4:00 PM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 18:00:42-04

The Washington Commanders say they were made aware Monday of a lawsuit filed in civil court against kicker Brandon McManus last week.

A spokesperson says the team is looking into the matter and has spoken with McManus' agent and the NFL office.

ESPN reported two women are suing McManus for sexually assaulting them during a charter flight to London last year when he was playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Broncos released McManus in May 2023. He was then picked up by the Jaguars.

Washington signed McManus in March. The Jaguars had no comment.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Broncos questioned in prostitution sting

Denver Broncos

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018