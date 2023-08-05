Former Broncos DeMarcus Ware inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Broncos player DeMarcus Ware was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Saturday.

Ware signed a three-year deal with the Broncos in 2014 and credits Von Miller for sparking a rebirth during his time in Denver.

They combined for 4½ sacks in a Super Bowl 50 victory over Cam Newton and Carolina.

Ware was a four-time All-Pro with a 20-sack season in Dallas before getting the last two of nine Pro Bowl nods in three years with the Broncos.