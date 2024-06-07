Fmr. Broncos Randy Gregory sues NFL, team for discrimination, alleges more than $500,000 in fines for THC use

Former Broncos pass-rusher Randy Gregory has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and team claiming discrimination for being fined more than $500,000 in the past year-plus for taking medications for disabilities that include THC.

In the complaint filed in Arapahoe County District Court on Wednesday, a copy of which was obtained by The Denver Post, Gregory claims he was prescribed Dronabinol to help address social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. While NFL players are no longer suspended for testing positive for THC, it is still a banned substance by the league and positive tests are subject to fine.

Though the Broncos are named in the suit, they do not play a role in the administration of fines to players connected to drug testing. The club complies with the NFL’s protocols on drug testing and enforcement of the rules under the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association.

The Broncos declined comment when contacted by The Post on Thursday evening.

“This is a serious effort by Randy to push the NFL forward on alternative methods for pain management options,” Gregory’s agent, Peter Schaffer, told The Post. “If a doctor prescribes hydrocodone, that’s completely legal and much worse for the player, yet the player doesn’t get suspended or fined. Randy’s not trying to buck the system, but he’s paying $500,000 in fines for something that anybody else in the state of Colorado can do. All we want is reasonable accommodation to allow Randy to treat his disabilities at the direction of his treating physician.”

