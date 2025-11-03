Denver Broncos winning streak creates feeling of déjà vu for longtime fans: Talk of the Town

DENVER — After a brief hiatus, Talk of the Town returns to discuss what’s been a magical run for the Denver Broncos.

“As ugly as some of this was, Bo Nix brought up the word ‘ugly’ to describe [the win over the Texans],” Denver7 sports director Lionel Bienvenu said. “I’m not going to say ‘ugly’ anymore, every game in the NFL this week was decided by less than seven points and in the last seconds. That’s standard operating procedure in the NFL!”

The Broncos escaped Houston with a last-second 18-15 victory over the Texans, extending their winning streak to six games. This is the first six-game winning streak for Denver since the 2015 season — the year they won Super Bowl 50.

The Super Bowl this season is also at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California — the same location as Super Bowl 50.

“The story writes itself,” Denver7 sports reporter Bradey King said. “They have that confidence because of the defense which is similar to that Super Bowl 50 team. You always knew what you were going to get from them.”

For the fourth time this season, the Broncos held their opponent out of the end zone for the entire game. That’s nearly half of the games they’ve played — and against the Texans they did it without, perhaps, their best player.

“[Houston WR] Nico Collins caught 7 passes for 75 yards [in the first half], even with Davis Mills out there,” Denver7 sports reporter Nick Rothschild said. “In the second half they shut him out. No catches. If you’re watching this game and you’re one of the other teams in the NFL, and they did that without Pat Surtain II, look out.”

Up next, the Broncos will welcome the Raiders to Empower Field on a short week, but the Denver7 Sports crew is confident they’ll extend their winning streak to seven games.

Denver Broncos winning streak creates feeling of déjà vu for longtime fans

“I don’t want to guarantee a victory because no win the NFL is a guarantee,” Bienvenu said. “But if there was ever a team coming in to guarantee a win against, it would be this Raiders team on three days’ rest.”