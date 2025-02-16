Denver Broncos hire former New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi to run special teams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have hired former New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi as their new special teams coordinator.

Rizzi spent the last six seasons with the Saints, serving as special teams coordinator for both Broncos coach Sean Payton and Dennis Allen before taking over as interim head coach last season.

He went 3-5 and interviewed for the full-time job that went instead to Kellen Moore, who was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator during the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning season.