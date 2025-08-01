Denver Broncos center says team is 'far ahead' of last season, fans should prepare for 'exciting year'

If you want a detailed look at who Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix really is, use Luke Wattenberg as a microscope.

"I think Bo's an open book," said Denver's starting center, who's entering his fourth season after being selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. "He's a fierce competitor; everything you see on the media is how he is on the field. He's all business. He's professional. He's a great quarterback."

Wattenberg spends more time on the field next to Nix than anybody else. He believes roster continuity has put their offense and the team as a whole in a good spot heading into this season.

"We're really starting to groove as an offense, and everything feels seamless, which is really nice," he told Denver7 Sports.

Denver7 Sports Pictured: Denver7 Sports' Nick Rothschild talking with Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg

Perhaps the least visible member of Denver's vaunted five-man offensive line unit, Wattenberg prefers to eschew the spotlight. Home-roasting coffee beans, tending to his garden, and spending time with his wife as she prepares to give birth to their first son are his preferred off-field hobbies.

On the gridiron, Wattenberg is a key cog in this group that may be the best in the league.

"There is no ceiling [for our offensive line] right now," Wattenberg said. "We just need to prove ourselves every week and continue getting better, block out the outside noise, and focus on us and what we can do better."

Expectations are high. While their playoff appearance a year ago may have come as a surprise, the Broncos understand they won't be catching anyone off guard this year.

"I don't think you can expect to win," Wattenberg said. "It's really hard to win games in this league. You have to take it one week at a time."

Even so, Wattenberg believes Broncos Country is in for a treat. This offense, led by second-year QB Nix, intends to put on a show at Empower Field (or elsewhere) every weekend.

"We're super excited heading into the season," Wattenberg said. "Everything is set this year, whereas there was a lot of uncertainty at this point [a year ago]. I think we're far ahead of where we were last year, so I think it's going to be a really exciting year."