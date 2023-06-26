Davis Webb was always coaching, now he has a title with the Broncos

ENGLEWOOD — On Jan. 8, Davis Webb stood in the shotgun at Lincoln Financial Field. He took the snap for the New York Giants, rotated his shoulders right to hold the defense, and rumbled up the middle of the field.

The one-time top college prospect at Texas Tech and Cal lowered his shoulder at the 3-yard line, flattening a Philadelphia Eagles defender for a 14-yard touchdown.

Playing because the Giants had clinched a playoff berth and were resting their starters, Webb proved he still had it. A longtime NFL career as a backup practically landed in his LinkedIn mailbox.

But Webb, having grown up firing passes, threw a curveball. After nearly making the leap on multiple occasions, the 28-year-old was ready for his next step as a coach.

And he wanted to work for one specifically, Sean Payton, the new Broncos' boss. It happened fast. Having spent six years bouncing around the NFL, appearing in two regular-season games, Webb met with Payton in February and his life changed faster than an audible.

"It was pretty exciting to get the offer considering I had interviewed an hour before that. It was a cool little story," Webb told Denver7 recently.

"In Buffalo in 2021, it started getting me thinking about it a little bit more. And last year working with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor allowed me to be able to take the next step if the opportunity was presented. I am very thankful that they believed in me. Now I have to earn it every day."

There is no escaping the challenge he faces. Webb is six years younger than Russell Wilson and charged with helping the nine-time Pro Bowler revive his career after last season's stunning faceplant. Wilson posted career lows in touchdown passes (16) and completion percentage (60.5).

Talk to Webb, and his knowledge belies his age. He has been coaching while playing, keeping detailed notebooks for every season dating back to college. The only difference is that he has the title.

"I think my rookie year when I got told I had to help Eli (Manning) three days a week and I was 21 and he was 34, I think that kind of kick-started me in not being too nervous about that reality (of coaching older players)," Webb said.

"It’s been great (in Denver). The more voices you have in the room, I want (Jarrett) Stidham to speak, I want Jarrett Guarantano to speak, I want Ben (DiNucci) to speak, I want Russ to speak. We all have different minds, and we are all going toward the same common goal and that’s to get completions and points."

It's not uncommon to hear someone call a quarterback a coach on the field. Webb was a coach off the field, running meetings at Cal where he played as a graduate transfer. He chose Texas Tech out of high school in large part because of Kliff Kingsbury, who also landed a recruit named Patrick Mahomes, accelerating Webb's departure. And Sonny Dykes was a reason he headed to Cal, spurning the University of Colorado after concerns that he could stay healthy behind their offensive line.

"Kliff Kingsbury was the hot name at the time. And that was the Cal deal, too. Sonny Dykes played for the Natty (National Championship with Texas Christian) last year. So, a lot of good coaches and players I have been around," Webb said. "I am very thankful for every single one of them all the way back to high school."

When Webb landed the Broncos gig — he had the same chance in Buffalo after the 2021 season but wanted to play one more year — it opened eyes around the league. It's not easy to work for Payton, who is known for leaning hard on his coaches.

But they connected quickly.

"He had a file on his computer of every game plan that he’s ever had since he was in high school, then college,” Payton said. “It was really impressive just going through the process.”

Or as general manager George Paton put it, "I sat in there with Davis and the offensive staff, and he blew them away.”

Webb joins a Broncos team that hasn't reached the playoffs since Super Bowl 50 and is saddled with six-straight losing seasons. Wilson is one of 12 starters since Peyton Manning retired, and only Trevor Siemian has a winning record.

None of this misery, however, came under Payton's watch. The Broncos averaged 16.9 points per game last season. Over 16 years as a head coach, Payton's offense averaged 27.5.

Improved is not hoped for, but fully expected.

"It’s unbelievable. Every coach I have had is different. I think there’s seven or eight that I have been able to see, all types. And (Broncos offensive line coach) Zach (Strief) is completely straight on, accurate, correct, whatever you want to say when he talks about (Payton)," Webb said. "He’s the most attention-to-detail coach I have ever been around. It shows every day in practice."

His face is hidden by a full beard, his hair nearly shoulder length, Webb does not look young. He looks long for the coaching profession every time he speaks.

"I have known this is what I wanted to do. I am all in," Webb said. "And now that I am doing it, I want to see if I can accomplish my goals here."