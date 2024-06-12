Courtland Sutton shows up for minicamp but still wants a new contract after 10-touchdown season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Wide receiver Courtland Sutton made a cameo appearance at the Denver Broncos' mandatory minicamp.

He said afterward he was thrilled to be around his teammates and he reiterated that he's hoping for a new contract to get completed before training camp starts next month.

Sutton wants a bump in the $13 million salary he's due in 2024 after catching a career-best 10 touchdowns in 2023. The Broncos haven't met those demands and so Sutton says the sides are at a stalemate.

Sutton said he hopes the Broncos budge because he wants to finish his career in Denver.