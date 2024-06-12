Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsBroncos

Actions

Courtland Sutton shows up for minicamp but still wants a new contract after 10-touchdown season

The NFL released its full 2024 schedule on Wednesday, and it includes two major reunions for the Denver Broncos. It also features two nationally televised games.
Broncos Football
Posted at 10:07 PM, Jun 11, 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Wide receiver Courtland Sutton made a cameo appearance at the Denver Broncos' mandatory minicamp.

He said afterward he was thrilled to be around his teammates and he reiterated that he's hoping for a new contract to get completed before training camp starts next month.

Sutton wants a bump in the $13 million salary he's due in 2024 after catching a career-best 10 touchdowns in 2023. The Broncos haven't met those demands and so Sutton says the sides are at a stalemate.

Sutton said he hopes the Broncos budge because he wants to finish his career in Denver.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Broncos questioned in prostitution sting

Denver Broncos

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018