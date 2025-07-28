Courtland Sutton agrees to 4-year, $92M contract extension with Broncos, sources tell Denver7 Sports

The Denver Broncos have locked up their No. 1 wideout.

Following the best season of his NFL career, Courtland Sutton has agreed to a 4-year, $92 million contract extension with the Broncos, sources confirmed to Denver7 Sports.

Sutton hauled in 81 passes for 1,081 yards and 8 touchdowns in quarterback Bo Nix’s rookie season.

The news of the extension came in the hours after Broncos head coach Sean Payton said the team was “close” to a deal with their top wide receiver.

Denver added to its receiving corps behind Sutton this offseason, signing tight end Evan Engram to the “joker” role that is so highly coveted in Payton’s system. The Broncos also selected the big-bodied Illinois wideout Pat Bryant in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Bryant will compete with Marvin Mims Jr., who Denver will likely ask to take on a bigger role in the offense after he broke out over the final five games of last season, to be the Broncos’ WR2. The speedster caught 23 balls for 341 yards and five touchdowns in that span.

Devaughn Vele will also be in the mix for targets after catching 41 passes for 475 yards and 3 scores in 13 games last season.

Here is the full 18-week schedule for the Broncos in 2025-26:

Week 1 | Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 at 2:05 p.m.: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 2 | Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at 2:05 p.m.: @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 3 | Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at 2:05 p.m.: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 4 | Monday, Sept. 29, 2025 at 6:15 p.m.: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Denver7

Week 5 | Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 at 11 a.m.: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 6 | Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 at 7:30 a.m.: @ New York Jets on Denver7

Week 7 | Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at 2:05 p.m.: vs. New York Giants

Week 8 | Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 at 2:25 p.m.: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 9 | Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at 11 a.m.: @ Houston Texans

Week 10 | Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at 6:15 p.m.: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Denver7

Week 11 | Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 at 2:25 p.m.: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 12 | BYE WEEK

Week 13 | Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at 6:20 p.m.: @ Washington Commanders

Week 14 | Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 at 2:05 p.m.: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 15 | Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 at 2:25 p.m.: vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 16 | Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at 2:05 p.m.: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17 | Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025 at 6:15 p.m.: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Denver7

Week 18 | Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 or Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

* All times are MST