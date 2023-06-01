Could Broncos TE Greg Dulcich bring smiles as 'Joker' in second season?

DENVER — There were moments, brief and fleeting as they were, where promise flashed last season.

While there was little reason to think the Broncos would be any good after paralyzing early-season losses, the same was not true for specific players.

Tight end Greg Dulcich arrived with a flourish after battling a lengthy hamstring injury that surfaced last spring and returned during training camp. In his first five games, he caught 17 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown. But there was a play — actually more than one, though we will stick to a single element in the name of brevity — that suggested his potential was greater. He set up a long crossing route against the Titans. The defense was biting, and it was just a matter of when the call would come in from the sideline.

When it did, Dulcich showcased his rare speed, broke wide open and Russell Wilson badly overthrew him, symbolic of a lost season.

What played out at Thursday's OTA practice suggested this year could be different. Dulcich made an over-the-shoulder grab from backup Jarrett Stidham, splitting the secondary. He also became a magnet for Wilson on a short pass.

At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Dulcich brings receiver's burst and ideal target size for the middle of the field. There was the misconception by some at the owner's meetings that new coach Sean Payton was not intrigued by Dulcich, when he said it was hard to evaluate his film last season. The inference, or at least mine, was that it was difficult because the offensive scheme and play-calling were a tire fire.

Payton made it clear after Thursday's practice that he is impressed with Dulcich, who walked on at UCLA after his only Division I offer came from Ivy League Columbia. There could be a role for Dulcich as the "Joker," a position Payton employs to create mismatches in space for running backs and tight ends.

"Man, he can run and has good ball skills. I think his menu is going to be lengthy in the passing game, and there’s enough stuff we can do in the run game," Payton said.

"Today was one of those days where you begin to have a vision. Reggie Bush, Darren Sproles and Alvin Kamara were all unique players, not just in the running game, but they had passing game skill-sets that allowed you to do multiple things. I think Greg does, too. He has traits that are exciting.”

Dulcich, 23, finished with 33 receptions for 411 yards and two scores. Could he get the last laugh by doubling those numbers in his second season?

Nuggets Love

Payton has quickly become a fan of the Nuggets. He planned to attend Thursday night's game. It goes beyond winning on why he is impressed with the historic group.

"Coach K (former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski) mentioned culture for both teams (Nuggets and Heat)," said Payton when he asked the legendary coach about the NBA Finals.

"It’s why they’re the last two teams remaining. But from a beginner’s perspective, when you watch them, you feel that. When I’ve watched them, we all get caught up and we get excited, but your star players are unselfish and I feel like it’s a team that enjoys each other. I’m going to guess they probably do things together off the court and I don’t know that that’s the case with every team."

Footnote

Payton made it clear that the roster remains fluid, and that included likely competition for new kicker Elliott Fry.

"Don’t pay attention to the line in front of you and the room you are in because there are 31 teams that might be deeper at your position," Payton explained, following his mentor Bill Parcell's reasoning.