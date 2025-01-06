Broncos Country reacts to the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, clinching a spot in the playoffs

DENVER — Fans leaving Empower Field after the win over the Kansas City Chiefs were nothing short of crazy, as the team clinched a spot in the playoffs, which hasn't happened since 2015. Many fans described this moment as long-awaited, electric and even feeling like the old Mile High stadium.

The Montreal family could be spotted leaving the stadium with 7-year-old Kameron holding a poster saying "Pat is not Ma-Homie. Go Broncos. We Bo-lieve." Kameron described the stadium as "very loud" and seeing "lots of fireworks."

John Rose

Many of the fans were bundled up for the cold weather, including Tina Cisneros who proudly wore a Broncos hat handmade by a friend. Cisneros expressed her excitement attending the game with her granddaughter.

"A lot of people think you're crazy because you are coming out here when it’s two digits only but you know what, a fan is a fan and we love it, we are so happy," Cisneros said.

John Rose

It didn't matter if fans were longtime season ticket holders or first-timers going to an NFL game, the overall excitement over the Broncos win was felt and shared by all. Connie Martinez described heading into the playoffs as incredible.

"We have waited a long time for this, so we are ready," Martinez said.

Another pair of fans leaving the stadium were Joanie and Guy Lucero who said they have cheered for the team "through all of it, thick and thin." The two have been going to games since 1964.

When asked about rookie quarterback Bo Nix and his performance against the Chiefs, Guy Lucero said, "I mean he was amazing today and he's our next Elway, he’s going to take us to the promised land that's for sure."

John Rose

The Broncos will be on the road taking on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round Sunday, Jan. 12. These fans are excited to see the future of this team.

"I believe in the Broncos, I believe in Denver, and I just love em, I love being here," Joanie Lucero said. "I love the atmosphere at the field, and I just love being a Bronco fan, it’s wonderful."