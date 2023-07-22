Camp kicking battle? Broncos add former Cowboys veteran Brett Maher

DENVER — It is no longer Elliott Fry vs. the Field.

If the kicker wants to win the Broncos open vacancy, he must first beat out veteran Brett Maher. The Broncos added Maher on Friday, a source confirmed.

After the Broncos released fan favorite Brandon McManus on May 23, Denver worked out Maher. He did not earn a roster spot at that time, and neither did Randy Bullock later in the summer.

Fry has bounced around the league, but has failed to stick with one team. Maher's resume suggests he would be the favorite in the derby, if not for the yips he contracted during the playoffs for the Dallas Cowboys.

Maher made 29 of 32 field goals for Cowboys last year. However, he went 1-for-6 on extra points in the postseason. He did, though, make his two field goals in a loss to the 49ers.

Maher also converted 16 of 18 attempts in eight games for coach Sean Payton's 2021 Saints team. Payton has made it clear that players on the Broncos are competing vs. others around the league as he seeks to put together the best roster.

