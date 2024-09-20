Bucs face struggling Broncos and rookie QB Nix, going for their first 3-0 start since 2005

With Baker Mayfield leading the way, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to start 3-0 in a season for the first time since 2005 when they host the Denver Broncos. The Bucs have won the NFC South after starting 2-0 each of the past three years. The Broncos are looking for their first win with rookie Bo Nix at quarterback. The Bucs beat No. 2 overall draft pick Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in Week 1. Since coach Todd Bowles arrived in Tampa Bay as defensive coordinator in 2019, the Bucs are 11-5 against rookie QBs.

It’s not always pretty, but Baker Mayfield is getting the job done for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The three-time defending NFC South champions are off to another strong start, with Mayfield leading the way. The 29-year-old quarterback who’s revived his career since becoming Tom Brady’s successor in Tampa Bay going for an eighth victory in his team’s past nine regular-season games. Mayfield’s passer rating of 129.1 is the second highest in the NFL through two games. Nix has struggled in his first two starts. He has zero touchdown passes and four interceptions.