Broncos, with elite defense, have won ‘every which way’: Lionel joins GMFB to talk pursuit of AFC No. 1 seed

The Denver Broncos enter their Week 12 bye with an elite defense and the No. 1 seed in the AFC in tow – but questions about their offense and keeping the momentum after knocking off the perennial division champion Chiefs.

Denver7 sports anchor Lionel Bienvenu joined the panel on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football to talk about it all Friday morning on The Spot Denver 3.

“Sean Payton says it just about every week when we talk to him: ‘Confidence is demonstrated ability,’ which means you can't be confident about something if you haven't done it – but the Broncos have done it every which way,” Bienvenu said. “They won games in blowouts over the Cowboys and the Bengals. They've squeaked by the Jets and the Raiders. They've had fourth quarter comebacks against the Giants and the Eagles. So they've done it.”

Lionel also talked about the unique timing of the Broncos’ Week 12 bye. While it could give key defensive players like Patrick Surtain and Alex Singleton time to get healthy and back on the field, it could slow the momentum for a team that’s won eight straight.

“The momentum is going to be funny, because you go into Washington against a Commanders team you're supposed to beat, and if you lose that game, all of a sudden all the ‘Yeah, buts’ come into play,” he said. “So this is a very important game coming up out of the bye week here to keep that momentum going towards the end of the season.”

He dished on Super Bowl aspirations, Sean Payton’s impact in his third season and a great run for pro sports teams in Denver that makes the city coming in at No. 12 in a ranking of the top sports cities.

