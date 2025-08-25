Broncos waive 7 players as roster deadline approaches

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have made a series of roster moves ahead of Tuesday's 53-player roster deadline.
Denver officially made seven roster moves, the team announced on Monday.
The Broncos waived defensive back Micah Abraham, wide receiver Joaquin Davis, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, outside linebacker Andrew Farmer, tackle/guard Xavier Truss and guard Clay Webb. Denver also waived cornerback Joshua Pickett with an injury settlement.
Brutal 2-days in the #NFL. Cutdown from 90-man roster to 53. #Broncos #BroncosCountry https://t.co/nqUapZdxTL— Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) August 25, 2025
The team's roster now sits at 83 players. Denver must trim its active roster to 53 players by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Lionel Bienvenu
Have a sports story idea you want shared from your community? Want to share a perspective with Denver7? Fill out the form below to get in touch with Denver7 sports anchor Lionel Bienvenu.