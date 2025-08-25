Broncos waive 7 players as roster deadline approaches

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have made a series of roster moves ahead of Tuesday's 53-player roster deadline.

Denver officially made seven roster moves, the team announced on Monday.

The Broncos waived defensive back Micah Abraham, wide receiver Joaquin Davis, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, outside linebacker Andrew Farmer, tackle/guard Xavier Truss and guard Clay Webb. Denver also waived cornerback Joshua Pickett with an injury settlement.

The team's roster now sits at 83 players. Denver must trim its active roster to 53 players by 2 p.m. Tuesday.