Broncos vs. Browns on Monday Night Football on Denver7: What to watch for

The Denver Broncos host the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football this week, and you can watch the game on Denver7.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m., following an hour-long pregame edition of Denver7 News at 5 p.m. Stick around for Denver7’s special postgame coverage after the final whistle.

Here are a few key storylines to follow as Denver (7-5) takes on Cleveland (3-8).

Playoff picture

The Broncos entered Week 13 in control of the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. They had a 70% chance of making the playoffs, according to the New York Times playoff simulator, which runs tens of thousands of simulations of the remaining regular season games to calculate playoff probability.

With a win Monday night, that number jumps to roughly 80%. With a loss, it falls closer to 50%, according to the simulator.

Nix’s ROY pursuit

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has the second-best odds to win the NFL’s Rookie of the Year Award thanks to his 16 touchdowns to just two interceptions – and seven wins – over the last 10 games.

Washington Commanders rookie sensation Jayden Daniels is still the betting favorite – but another impressive performance on the national MNF stage could help Nix make his case, particularly if Washington, which has lost three straight, continues its pedestrian play.

Competitive Cleveland

The Browns sit at 3-8 thanks in large part to a dismal first half of the season with embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson under center. Since Watson went down with an injury and handed the reins to backup Jameis Winston, though, Cleveland has been a sneaky team.

Winston, a 10th-year pro who has won the hearts of many NFL fans for his quirky demeanor during interviews and his apparent zest for the game on the field, has led the Browns to wins over two likely playoff-bound AFC teams in his four starts since the Watson injury. They beat the Baltimore Ravens in Winston’s first start of the year in Week 9, and held off the Pittsburgh Steelers in the snow last week.

Cleveland has also enjoyed the recent return of Nick Chubb, the four-time Pro Bowl running back who has been one of the best at the position over his seven seasons in the league.

Familiar face

Part of Winston’s success has been his connection with former Bronco Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy has hauled in 24 passes for 379 yards over the last four games, including a 142-yard output against the Saints in Week 11 that featured an 89-yard touchdown grab.

Jeudy played his first four NFL seasons with Denver before being dealt to Cleveland last offseason for a pair of draft picks.

New threads

The Broncos will also debut a new uniform combination on Monday night. They'll wear their "Midnight Navy" jerseys and their "Summit White" helmets for the first time this year.