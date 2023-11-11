Broncos vs Bills Monday night on Denver7

DENVER — Hey, Broncos Country! Denver7 is your local home to the Broncos vs. Bills Monday Night Football game!

Kickoff is 6:15 p.m. this Monday.

The Bills' injury-depleted defense will be without two more starters after safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Christian Benford were ruled out from playing Monday night.

A win at Buffalo, and suddenly the Broncos will be taken seriously again, says Denver7’s Troy Renck.