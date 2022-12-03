Broncos' upset of Ravens rests on offensive balance, takeaways

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When a team's season turns to rubble, attention shifts off the field. Drama accompanies losing records. At 3-8, the Broncos have endured weeks of speculation about coach Nathaniel Hackett's future, and most recently, quarterback Russell Wilson's leadership.

Both deserve criticism for their performance, though the scathing commentary about Wilson seems unnecessarily personal. But the NFL offers a simple truth: it is about winning.

The Broncos stink, having dropped seven of their past eight games.

And now, the schedule gets tough.

Over the next two weeks, they face the Baltimore Ravens on the road — where the Broncos have not won in the United States this season — and host the Chiefs at home. That game was mercifully flexed out of Sunday night primetime, because no one wants to watch a team that makes passing a kidney stone look easier than passing the football.

Denver is an 9.5-point underdog this week. That seems generous since most weeks the Broncos fight and claw to score 10 points. So how do they pull of their biggest win of the season?

My Denver7 keys to a victory:

Slow the run

The Ravens feature the most dynamic run game in the league. It is the NFL's version of a hybrid option. Quarterback Lamar Jackson boasts 755 yards on the ground. And it's clear he will take off if a defensive lineman does not stay in his gap. The Broncos have been gashed for 270 yards on 70 carries the past two weeks. Baltimore will punch Denver in the mouth. We will find out early how much this game matters to the players if they slug back.

Mush the pass

The mush rush last season held Jackson in check running the ball, but he blitzed Denver for 316 yards through the air. The Broncos safeties — Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson — need to play their best game of the season, especially when covering and tackling tight end Mark Andrews. And Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto have to step up, pure and simple.

Get a turnover or two

There is no way the Broncos keep this game close without forcing at least two turnovers. The Ravens have had 12 giveaways. So, it's possible if the Broncos force Jackson into obvious passing situations where they can drop 7-to-8 players in coverage.

Less about Russ, more about us

Russell Wilson is not capable of carrying the Broncos right now. He told me his confidence is not shaken, but he's playing like it is as his fundamentals are a mess, while he continues to miss open receivers in this ill-fitted scheme. Wilson needs to get the quick passes going from the shotgun, slants and such. It would help if Jerry Jeudy (ankle) returns. Jeudy told me Friday his ankle felt good after practice, so there's a chance he plays.

Run with it

Latavius Murray quietly performed well in last Sunday's loss. Against the league's second best rush defense (82 yards per game), Murray needs to find a way to reach 70 on the ground.

Play it again

If Murray creates balance on the ground, the Ravens secondary becomes vulnerable to a play-action deep strike. They have squandered multiple fourth quarter leads, and allow 253.8 yards per game through the air.

Special delivery

The Ravens remain one of the league's best on special teams, but they are not great against kick returns. The Broncos, meanwhile, are awful in this area. Is this the week Denver finally breaks one? Again, something like this has to happen to pull off a win.

RENCK'S PREDICTION: Ravens 27, Broncos 12