Broncos try to hold off Colts in playoff chase, reach the 9-win mark

As the playoff chase comes into focus, Denver and Indianapolis head into Week 15 sitting seventh and eighth in the AFC standings. Seven teams will make the postseason. The Colts have rebounded from a four-game losing streak with two wins in their past three games. A victory would allow Denver to reach the nine-win plateau and clinch a winning season for the first time since 2016. Broncos QB Bo Nix leads rookies in several categories, including completions (277), yards passing (2,842), passing touchdowns (17) and offensive touchdowns (22).

