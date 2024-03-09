Watch Now
Broncos trading WR Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland for pair of 2024 draft picks, sources say

John Locher/AP
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates after scoring against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 11:25 AM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 13:34:51-05

The Broncos finally traded Jerry Jeudy.

The 2020 first-round draft pick, subject of rumors for more than 18 months, is headed to Cleveland in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks, multiple sources confirmed Saturday morning to The Denver Post.

Denver is receiving the first selection of the fifth-round (No. 135 overall) and a sixth-rounder (No. 202 overall) from the Browns, a source said. Trading Jeudy also clears $12.987 million in salary cap space for Denver in 2024 without incurring any dead cap charges.

The Broncos now have approximately $31.3 million in cap space, according to OvertheCap data.

It’s been a transformative week for Denver, which officially informed quarterback Russell Wilson of his release Monday. Then over the past three days Denver has said goodbye to safety Justin Simmons, Jeudy and tight end Chris Manhertz, cleared more than $48 million in cap space and set itself up to continue overhauling a roster going into its second season under coach Sean Payton.

