Broncos to sign safety Brandon Jones as replacement for Justin Simmons

The Denver Broncos will enter the free agency period by signing a replacement for safety Justin Simmons.

The Broncos will sign safety Brandon Jones to a three-year, $20 million deal, Denver7 learned Monday. The deal will include $12.5 million in guaranteed money, Jones’s agent said.

Jones, 26, played four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He played primarily in a backup role in 2023 but started six games when starters went down with injury. He intercepted two passes in a Week 15 win against the New York Jets.

He added 48 total tackles, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery last season.

Jones was picked in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas, where he played four seasons.

He’ll have big shoes to fill in Denver. Simmons was the longest-tenured Bronco and the NFL’s leader in interceptions since 2016. He was also the team’s three-time nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The Broncos announced their plans to release Simmons last week, in a move that will help the team absorb a league-record $85 million salary cap penalty that came with quarterback Russell Wilson’s albatross contract and his pending release from the team.

Wilson is now expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.