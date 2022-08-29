Broncos release veteran punter Sam Martin

The Broncos’ punting competition ended with a surprise, as veteran Sam Martin was released Monday after declining to take a pay cut.

That leaves Corliss Waitman as the Broncos’ punter moving into the opener on Sept. 12 at Seattle.

Martin was one of the better punters in the league the last couple of seasons but had trouble distancing himself in a competition with Waitman this offseason.

Martin was not interested in taking pay cut. There will be market for him. #Broncos trusting Waitman. Has big leg with great hang time on punts. But lacks experience. #Denver7 https://t.co/9SkA9cSNox — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 29, 2022

Martin averaged 46 yards per punt last season, with a long of 68, and appeared in all 17 games. He was 16th in the NFL in terms of punt average last season. Martin played two seasons with the Broncos after seven seasons in Detroit.

Last season, Martin, 32, ranked fourth in net average, 11th in gross average and 23rd in hang time, the latter of which is Waitman's strength. When Waitman, who began holding on half the kicks it was an indication of the vulnerability of Martin's roster spot. Waitman, 27, punted in two games for the Steelers last season.

The move saves the Broncos roughly $1.4 million in salary cap space.

The Broncos' made five additional moves, leaving the roster at 74. It must be pared to 53 by 2 p.m. Tuesday:

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Sam Martin

OFFENSE

OL Sebastian Gutierrez

RB JaQuan Hardy

DEFENSE

CB Bless Austin

LB Jeremiah Gemmel

CB Donnie Lewis Jr. (waived/injured)