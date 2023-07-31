Broncos evaluating Tim Patrick's Achilles after WR leaves Monday's practice on crutches

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Almost a year to the date that he tore his right ACL, Broncos receiver Tim Patrick left the field on crutches on Monday with a non-contact injury.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said the team is evaluating Patrick's left Achilles tendon. An MRI will confirm the injury.

The veteran receiver went down on the field after his first step on a pattern in 7-on-7 drills, throwing his helmet and screaming an expletive.

Quarterback Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton talked to Patrick as trainers tended to him.

He left on a cart and entered the locker room on crutches, appearing to be favoring his left leg.

Patrick was sorely missed last season after tearing his right ACL on a pass down the sideline during an Aug. 2 practice – also the fifth day of training camp. He has forged as a reputation as the heartbeat of the receiver room because of his intensity and work ethic.

Patrick emerged as a central piece of the Broncos' offense in 2020. He caught 104 passes for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns over two seasons from 2020-21 before missing last year.

