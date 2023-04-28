Broncos' third-and-long wait ends as their draft clock starts Friday

ENGLEWOOD — Wearing collared shirts, computer screens on bright, and bottled and sparkling water within arms reach — that's how the Broncos' owners, general manager and coach spent Friday night watching the first round of the NFL draft.

The Broncos don't pick until the third round at 67 and 68 as they abandoned three first-rounders and a second-rounder, among others, for new coach Sean Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson. And regardless of what transpires the next 48 hours, how those two fit will go a long way in determining whether the Broncos end their streak of six-straight losing seasons.

But let's not eat gummies and create delusions of adequacy. The Broncos must hit on at least three of their five selection to beef up their roster. Their needs include edge rushers, center/guard and runningback.

The way the draft fell Friday created a morsel of solace that the Seahawks and Saints did not take their quarterback of the future. Seattle selected cornerback Devon Witherspoon fifth overall in Denver's spot, and the Saints landed Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee at No. 29, the pick acquired in the Payton deal.

The second round commences at 5 p.m. local time. There will be two rounds on Friday with rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Denver has five total selections:

Third round: 67, 68

Fourth round: 108

Fifth round: 139

Sixth round: 195

What the Broncos do in the third round depends largely on what unfolds in front of them, barring a trade. Given the lack of draft capital, it's more likely the Broncos would trade out of one of their third-round picks to acquire more selections than move up.

Who are some of the possible options in the third round? Glad you asked. My Denver7 list:

Zach Harrison, edge rusher, Ohio State, 6-5, 274

The Broncos need depth, given Randy Gregory's history of missed games, Baron Browning's injuries and relative newness to the position, and Nik Bonitto's room for improvement. Harris brings size and freakish strength that allows him to forklift lineman and help stop the run. He doesn't feature bend and remarkable speed, but improved each college season, including leading the team in forced fumbles the past two years.

John Michael Schmitz, center, Minnesota, 6-3, 301

The Broncos might have to move up land Schmitz, a projected late second-rounder. He features NFL strength and toughness, but doesn't have elite feet. He made All-American last season. There is no real position versatility as he only played center in college. He would challenge Lloyd Cushenberry for the starting job on the first day of practice.

Tyjae Spears, runningback, Tulane, 5-9, 201

Spears finished with a flourish as the MVP of the Cotton Bowl. He is quick, dynamic and rushed for nearly 1,600 yards last season. A bit undersized. He could be complementary player with Samaje Perine and, eventually, Javonte Williams.

Steve Avila, guard, TCU, 6-3, 332

Avila boasts a strong base and strength that leave many to project him as a rookie starter. He also has the capability of playing center. Should be able to play multiple schemes.

Yaya Diaby, edge rusher, Louisville, 6-3, 263

He brings long arms and explosive steps. However, he is raw and only produced one year in college. Diaby would represent a developmental player with tremendous upside.

Devon Achane, Texas A&M, 5-8, 188

Achane runs blurry fast, clocking a 4.32 40-yard dash. He is a change-of-pace back. His ability to catch remains intriguing. According to The Athletic, some scouts loved his hands and speed so much that they viewed him as a receiver in the NFL.

Clark Phillips III, cornerback, Utah. 5-9, 184

The Broncos don't have a pressing need at corner with the progress of Damarri Mathis and signing of Tremon Smith. But Phillips is a second-round talent who would be tough to pass up with his competitiveness and profile as a nickel or dime player.