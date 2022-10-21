Broncos teetering on the edge of doom, need to beat Jets to stay in mix

ENGLEWOOD — Words like inept, brutal, embarrassing have been used to describe the Broncos' offense over the first six weeks.

The Broncos boast a 2-4 record entering Sunday's home game against the mercurial Baby Jets. Denver ranks last in scoring (15.2) and red zone touchdown percentage (20.2) and 30th in third down conversions. You know, all the meaningful stats that define a play-caller and a quarterback.

It has been a clumsy start for coach Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson — a baby giraffe on roller skates comes to mind — as the offense has no identity. Wilson, who told Denver7 Friday he is doing everything to heal his hamstring and plans to play, is on pace for career lows in touchdown passes (14) and completion percentage (58.6). Wilson remains a game-time decision.

The flip side to the league's most disappointing team? They have been close in every game, something emphasized internally as the Broncos try desperately to execute a U-turn. In their four losses, Denver has been outscored by 16 points.

Can the Broncos, on a weekend they are honoring the Super Bowl XXXII championship team, shake this malaise?

My Denver7 keys to a victory:

Find an offensive identity

Who are the Broncos offensively? They are not doing anything particularly well. Some have suggested, "Broncos Country, Let's Ryp!" as a solution. That playing backup quarterback Brett Rypien would offer Wilson a chance to recover, while letting Rypien assume the role of Dallas' Cooper Rush. Whether it's Wilson or Rypien starting, the Broncos must establish the run and get under center. The Broncos were in shotgun 46 of 53 snaps vs. the Chargers, leading to blitzes that overwhelmed a struggling offensive line.

Beware of flying objects

The Broncos must be fast, but not in a hurry. Forcing the passing game against the Jets will prove a disaster. New York has seven interceptions, tied for fifth in the league, with rookie Sauce Gardner adjusting seamlessly from press coverage in college to nuanced zone concepts. In a low-scoring game, the Broncos must win the turnover battle.

Line it up

The offensive line has regressed under new coach Butch Barry. Interior blitzes have given the group fits all season. The Jets love to run games and stunts. If the Broncos don't find a way to slow defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Sunday will feature a cascade of boos from the home fans.

Slow their roll

The Jets have won three road games after winning one last season. Their running attack is proficient, posting 110.7 yards per game. Rookie Breece Hall is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and has three touchdowns. Stuffing him is critical to an ugly win.

Zach Attack or Attack Zach?

Quarterback Zach Wilson has returned from knee surgery, providing a lift for the Jets. But he's functioning as a game manager. He is 3-0 with one touchdown and two interceptions. The Broncos mauled him in Denver last season. Anything less than four sacks will be a disappointment.

Don't stand Pat

The Broncos' defense is playing at an elite level. The group is getting sacks, takeaways and no one is better in the red zone. How can the D do more? How about a pick six? The Jets will test Pat Surtain II a few times with Garett Wilson and Corey Davis. Can he turn a pass deflection into a touchdown? Surtain has been Denver's best player this season — former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis compared him to Deion Sanders this week — and it would be fitting he provides a rocket boost.

Stop messing up

The Broncos' special teams, strong early on, is struggling. Montrell Washington cannot afford another muffed punt. There can be no more blocked kicks. In close games there is no margin for error. And no excuses. The Jets are the only team with a longer playoff drought than the Broncos' six-year absence. If you can't beat the Jets at home, then a crisis of confidence becomes a full-blown crisis.

Renck's prediction: Broncos 19, Jets 16