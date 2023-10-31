Broncos stand pat at trade deadline

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On the night of Oct. 12, reality clobbered the Broncos over the head. They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, looked lost offensively and lost track of the downs. It told the story of a 1-5 team in need of a reset.

What appeared a forgettable season became something else over the last two weeks: A story of a rejuvenated defense that creates takeaways, stops the run, and slams doors in the red zone, and an offense that is forming a physical identity and functioning well with a brutish ground attack.

So, when the trade deadline passed Tuesday, less than 48 hours after the Broncos biggest regular season win since Super Bowl 50, Denver stood pat, electing to keep the roster static rather than deal players who received interest like receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, safety Justin Simmons, linebacker Josey Jewell and left tackle Garett Bolles.

The 24-9 upset win over the Chiefs, snapping a 16-game losing streak to the rivals, filled players’ confidence with helium. Defensive end Zach Allen insisted the playoffs remain realistic, cornerback Pat Surtain II called it the “beginning stage of team success,” running back Javonte Williams claimed the goal was not ending a seven-year playoff drought but making a run at the Super Bowl. As it stands, the Broncos sit 1.5 games out of the postseason behind a gaggle of three and four loss teams, while also possessing a single win vs. an AFC opponents, a key tiebreaker.

Those playoff ambitions are weighed against a team that lost its first three home games this season as a favorite to the Raiders, Commanders, and Jets. It dug a hole, but peeking at the schedule shows a path to 6-6 with the next four games at Buffalo, home vs. Minnesota, home vs. Cleveland and at Houston.

Broncos coach Sean Payton remained coy about the deadline when speaking with the media Monday. The team never declared itself as sellers even when it sunk to 1-5, and after listening to offers decided not to make a move.

“We’re not openly — and I said this yesterday. We’re not openly or even remotely shopping anyone. People called? Sure, they have. Typically, the buyer wants the media to know they’ve called — not the seller,” Payton said.

If the Broncos dealt a player, a receiver seemed most likely for a couple of reasons. The Broncos have depth at the position and a move, especially with Jeudy, would create playing time for explosive rookie Marvin Mims Jr. The Broncos have fielded inquiries about Jeudy and Sutton for a year but held firm on their demands and kept them both.

The Broncos began pushing the idea, one players fully endorsed, and followed suit by standing pat. Jeudy has another year remaining on his contract and, like the team, has played well the past two weeks. He scored his first touchdown last Sunday, a score he set up with his best catch of the season. The 24-year-old boasts 27 receptions for 336 yards. He missed the season opener after straining his right hamstring. It was expected he would flourish in coach Payton’s offense, building off his final games last season when he caught 33 passes for 458 yards and three scores, leaving him with a career-high 972 yards receiving.

Keeping Jeudy suggests Payton sees upside for the remainder of the year, and a trade could always be revisited in the offseason. Denver came close to dealing Sutton to the Ravens last spring before Baltimore signed Odell Beckham Jr. Sutton began the season as a trade target, but his contract meant Denver would have to eat a chunk of his deal to receive decent draft pick compensation. Also, Sutton has rejuvenated his career. All he does is find the end zone. He ranks tied for third in the NFL with six receiving touchdowns after posting two in his previous 26 games entering this season.

Denver was never interested in moving Surtain, whose name was mentioned in connection with teams like the Bills. He is considered a building block moving forward, an All-Pro in his second season and playing at a high level again this year.

“The NFL is a business,” Surtain said Monday night at event for his foundation. “That is how the game goes. You have to focus on being where your feet are, and not allowing the external noise to bother you, while focusing on team success.”

With Simmons and Bolles, the Broncos must decide whether to extend them or move on. Because they have years left on their contracts, they can still be dealt after the season. Simmons is the longest-tenured Bronco, and his return from a groin injury has coincided with the defense’s U-turn, highlighted by improved communication, and tackling. Without a restructure or extension, Simmons, who turns 30 this month, will make $14.5 million in 2024.

Bolles wants a new deal and has played solidly this season after returning from a broken leg. Bolles, 31, is due to make $16 million in 2024, the last year of his contract.

Jewell will be a free agent. If a team lets a player leave in free agency, it would receive a compensatory draft pick, but in 2025.

Last year, there were 11 trades on the deadline day involving 14 players and 20 draft picks. This year, the biggest names moved were defensive players Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Leonard Williams. The Broncos shipped out Von Miller and Bradley Chubb in past deadlines. However, they chose to stand firm this season, unmoved by offers.

The message sent appears simple: The Broncos believe this season is salvageable, leaving them not ready to hit CTRL-ALT-DEL button in Payton’s first campaign in Denver.