Broncos sign kicker Elliott Fry

DENVER — The Broncos are no longer starved for a kicker.

Wednesday, the team signed Elliott Fry, who has bounced around the NFL with multiple teams and last appeared in a game with the Bengals.

The move comes eight days after the Broncos released popular veteran Brandon McManus, who exited as the team's second-leading all-time scorer after nine productive seasons in Denver.

Moving on from McManus as a June 1-salary cap designation freed up $3.75 million in space this season to allocate for other positions. Coach Sean Payton admitted last week that the roster remains fluid as the team works through OTAs and eventually into training camp.

Fry won a competition last week that featured Cowboys veteran Brett Maher, who briefly kicked for Payton in New Orleans, and Parker White. Fry is largely unproven, but such is the nature of position with few openings and opportunities.

The 28-year-old has converted 5-of-6 career field goals in cameos for the Falcons, Chiefs and Bengals, while signing with numerous other teams as insurance without appearing in a game. He is also 5-for-7 on extra points.

In essence, he is the kicker for now since it would not be a surprise if the Broncos bring in training camp competition.

Payton has not hidden his disgust with the Broncos' special teams since taking over. He hired two veteran coaches, special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica and assistant head coach Mike Westhoff, to lead the group. He has also added punter Riley Dixon, cutting holdover Corliss Waitman and drafted receiver Marvin Mims Jr. with designs on upgrading the punt return unit.