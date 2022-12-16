Broncos’ Russell Wilson will not play against Cardinals after suffering concussion last week

DENVER – Broncos quarterback Russell Willson has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals despite passing the NFL's concussion protocol, the organization announced Friday.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett in a news conference early Friday afternoon said Wilson was not happy with the decision, adding the decision was organizational in nature.

“We have decided it’s best for the organization, it’s best for Russell, and we talked about this from top all the way to the bottom,” Hackett said. “We looked at every single thing and just want to give him another week to get ready.”

#Broncos Hackett said Wilson not happy w decision. But it was organizational decision. Rypien starts. Wilson returns vs Rams #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/kMA05fiazN — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 16, 2022

Brett Rypien, who relieved Wilson early in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's loss against Kansas City, will start against the Cardinals Sunday.

“We’re very confident in Ryp, very excited about Ryp in this opportunity to go against the Arizona Cardinals," Hackett said.

Wilson played one of his best games as a Bronco last Sunday before exiting with the concussion. He threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, and added 57 rushing yards on four carries. Hackett said Wilson will return to play against the Rams on Christmas.

#Broncos @DangeRussWilson on not playing. He wanted to play after getting cleared. But said he will help in other ways Sunday #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/xYZxdXXUv1 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 16, 2022

#Broncos @DangeRussWilson admitted he was ready to play. He worked through concussion protocol. He explained the process #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/IVbEVU77TW — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 16, 2022

This is a breaking news story and will be updated momentarily.