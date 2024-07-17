Broncos, RG Quinn Meinerz agree to 4-year, $80 million extension with $45 million in guarantees, per sources

Quinn Meinerz is going to be able to buy all the telescopes he wants.

The ascending offensive lineman and the Broncos agreed to a massive four-year contract extension worth up to $80 million and including $45 million in guarantees, multiple sources confirmed to The Denver Post on Tuesday evening.

Meinerz, a third-round draft pick in 2021, was entering the final year of his rookie contract and now will be with Denver for the foreseeable future. The former University of Wisconsin-Whitewater standout capitalized on a booming market for interior offensive linemen and the Broncos secured a player whom they consider to be a cornerstone talent.

Meinerz was an internet sensation coming out of college because his COVID-era workouts included moving logs at his uncle’s fishing camp. As he’s settled into the NFL, he’s become an avid collector of “chill synth” vinyl, bowling balls and telescopes. He is also a dominating football player who took a big step in 2023 and looks set to be one of the NFL’s best interior linemen for years to come.

Meinerz told The Post last fall that he felt as though he was in the midst of something approaching a breakout. Not only that, but he had become comfortable stating a simple aspiration.

