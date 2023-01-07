Broncos request permission to interview Sean Payton for coaching vacancy

DENVER — When the Broncos bathed in confetti at Levi's Stadium, they never imagined their next step would be off a cliff.

Denver is looking for its fifth coach since winning Super Bowl 50 following the health exit of Gary Kubiak and the firings of Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio and Nathaniel Hackett. The last three shared a common trait — all were first-time head coaches.

So as Broncos CEO Greg Penner aggressively spearheads this coaching search, experience remains important as he swings for the fence. According to multiple reports and confirmed by Denver7, the Broncos have received permission to speak with Sean Payton for their coaching vacancy.

According to ESPN, Payton cannot be interviewed in person until Jan. 17 per an NFL ruling. Last week, the Broncos made it known they are interested in talking with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Denver7 reported two weeks ago that Payton, Harbaugh and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn would be top targets for Denver. All have reached the Super Bowl with Payton winning Super Bowl XLIV over the Colts following the 2009 season.

Payton boasts a 152-89 record in 15 seasons. His playoff record is 9-8. The Saints reached the postseason nine times under Payton, including four of his final five seasons.

Payton stepped away after last season, but is not a free agent because he remains under contract with the Saints through the 2024 season. It means landing him will take draft pick compensation — perhaps a first and a third-rounder? — and likely a monster contract. If the Broncos are willing to hypothetically offer a 10-year, $200 million deal to Payton, they would be taking a long-term view, meaning the draft picks would likely not be viewed as a dealbreaker. The Broncos' possess the 49ers' first-round pick, acquired from Miami in the Bradley Chubb trade, but no second-round pick because of the Russell Wilson trade.

Future Hall of Famer Drew Brees served as Payton's quarterback for 14 of his 15 seasons in New Orleans, something likely not lost on Penner and his search committee — GM George Payton, Carrie Walton-Penner and Condoleezza Rice among others — as the Broncos look to revive Wilson's after his regression to career lows in 2022. Payton won 144 games with Brees, tied for the second most among a quarterback and coach duo in NFL history.

Payton is considered the top target on the market after spending this past season working as a studio analyst for Fox Sports. The 59-year-old has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the Arizona Cardinals, who are expected to move on from Kliff Kingsbury, and the Los Angeles teams if Sean McVay retires or if the Chargers move on from Brandon Staley, though that is less likely since they qualified for the postseason. The Dolphins had previous interest in Payton and it could be rekindled if the Dolphins miss the playoffs and fire Mike McDaniel after one season.

Earlier this week reports surfaced that the Carolina Panthers spoke with Harbaugh, though not as a formal interview. Harbaugh issued a statement saying he expected to return to Michigan for the 2023 season, but admitted he did not know what the future holds. Harbaugh has a history of executing turnarounds, something needed for the Broncos who have missed the playoffs seven straight years — the second longest active drought to the Jets — and posted six consecutive losing seasons. The Panthers, Broncos and Colts all will likely pursue Harbaugh.

Harbaugh delivered at the University of San Diego, Stanford and went 44-19-1 in San Francisco with three playoff berths in four seasons. He owns a 74-25 record at Michigan, including back-to-back berths in the college football playoff.

Denver is also expected to interview current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Other possibilities could include San Francisco's DeMeco Ryans, Rams assistant coach Thomas Brown and former Stanford coach David Shaw.

A quick rundown of those candidates:

Evero: In his first year as a defensive boss, Evero has shined. He took Fangio's scheme and gave it fangs. The Broncos have been proficient on third down, in the red zone and produced 21 takeaways.

Ryans: The 49ers defense is gnarly, almost impossible to run on, while featuring the NFL sacks leader in Nick Bosa (17.5), who is the favored candidate for Defensive Player of The Year honors. Ryans brings energy and is beloved by players.

Brown: When looking for coaches, the Rams operation draws immediate interest. Brown was promoted to assistant head coach for a reason. He's considered a tremendous leader in a league where a head coach needs to be a CEO. Brown is known as a strong communicator. He interviewed with the Dolphins and Vikings a year ago.

Shaw: The former Stanford coach was a hot candidate a few years ago, but NFL interest cooled as his team spiraled. Shaw is known for his physical teams on both sides of the ball. The Penners and Rice also have strong Stanford connections.

