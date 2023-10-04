Broncos release outside linebacker Randy Gregory

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Injuries and ineffectiveness conspired to end Randy Gregory’s short-lived tenure with the Broncos on Wednesday.

The Broncos released the veteran pass rusher, a source confirmed, after unsuccessfully trying to trade him on Tuesday and telling him Tuesday night he would be cut.

The move was not a shock, only the timing. It was thought the Broncos might hold onto him until the trade deadline on Oct. 31, using him as a situational pass rusher. But with Broncos determined to lean on young players Nik Bonitto, who took Gregory’s starting job last week, Jonathon Cooper, Thomas Incoom and eventually Baron Browning, Gregory was deemed expendable and not a fit for this regime.

Also, veteran Frank Clark, whose own roster spot has seemed tenuous at times since the end of training camp, could return this week from a torn abductor/groin injury.

While Gregory was an engaging and insightful interview and productive player in flashes, there is no way to define his time in Denver other than as a disappointment. He finished with three sacks in 10 games over one-plus seasons after signing a five-year, $70-million contract with a $10 million signing bonus and $28 million guaranteed. He is due $10.9 million for the remainder of the season to not play for the Broncos, signaling he was no longer considered a fit.

Gregory began his Denver stint oddly when his opening press conference was delayed by several hours, then it was revealed he would have shoulder surgery.

The Broncos agreed to the deal and eased Gregory slowly back into the fold. He began the 2022 season with a flourish, looking like Denver’s best player in the season’s first month. He posted two sacks, seven quarterback hits, two tackles for a loss and a pair of forced fumbles. However, he hurt his knee at Las Vegas on Oct. 2, and missed the next nine games. When he returned, he was not himself.

He didn’t appear ready when the team faced the Chiefs, even though wanted to play understanding the optics of how his season looked after signing his big contract. A week later at the Rams, he was disinterested. He registered two tackles and then punched a Rams player after the game, leading to a one game suspension. Coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired the following day, in part, because of the Gregory incident and Dalton Risner pushing backup quarterback Brett Rypien on the sideline, an indication to CEO Greg Penner that the coach had lost control of the team.

After a productive offseason, Gregory looked good in training camp, but it never translated during the season. His lone sack came against Washington. The tipping point arrived at Miami. In the worst defensive game in team history – 70 points allowed, 726 yards surrendered -- Gregory played poorly, never setting the edge or mounting pressure as the Dolphins passed for five touchdowns and ran for five scores.

I asked coach Sean Payton about needing more production from Gregory last Friday and he said that nobody played well against Miami. But it was telling when he didn’t defend Gregory and then Bonitto started in front of Gregory last Sunday vs. the Bears. A second-year pro, Bonitto delivered a career performance with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble that Cooper scooped up and raced 35 yards for a score.

Clark could return this week, his stated desire when talking to the media last week. And Browning has been making steady progress on the side field. He underwent knee surgery in May. He told Denver7 he originally hurt his knee last season, but no damage was revealed, and he was able play without compromise. However, the knee acted up in the offseason and surgery was required.

When general manager George Paton signed Gregory, it was a surprise because of how much time the veteran had missed because of suspensions and injuries throughout his career. The roll of the dice failed as the Broncos cut Gregory to go with younger players.