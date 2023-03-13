Broncos reinforce line, adding right tackle McGlinchey, left guard Powers

DENVER — Threads define Sean Payton's tenure in New Orleans. He is known for guiding prolific attacks. This did not happen by accident.

The coach has a history of investing heavily in the offensive line. The Broncos opened free agency on Monday by agreeing in principle on a four-year deal with Ravens left guard Ben Powers and a four-year contract with 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey.

Deals cannot become official until Wednesday at 2 p.m., but Powers and McGlinchey represent the first steps toward overhauling an embattled offensive line that allowed a league-worst 63 sacks last season.

Right tackle has a been problem for the Broncos since Super Bowl 50. McGlinchey, 28, will be the team's eighth different starter in eight consecutive opening games. This move is designed to bring stability when looking at the contract, which is worth $87.5 million and in excess of $50 million guaranteed. McGlinchey experienced an up-and-down career in San Francisco as a top-10 pick. He is considered a terrific run blocker at 6-foot-8, 310 pounds, but needs to improve in pass protection. He has battled through injuries without missing much time, starting 69 games, losing eight games in 2021 with a torn quadriceps.

According to a source, Powers will receive a four-year, $52-million deal with $28.5 million guaranteed. The former Oklahoma standout is only 26, and took big strides last year with Baltimore. Despite playing with three different quarterbacks, Powers improved his pass blocking dramatically. According to Pro Football Focus, Powers did not allow a sack last season. His signing all but signals the departure of four-year Broncos starter Dalton Risner. Risner's exit has been anticipated since general manager George Paton did not talk about bringing him back at the combine.

Risner is expected to receive a similar contract to Powers as a free agent.

Powers has played in 46 games over the last three seasons, making 37 starts. He started all 17 games last season.

Offense was the focus in the early minutes of free agency. Denver moved quickly to find Russell Wilson's backup, signing former Raiders starter Jarrett Stidham to a two-year, $10-million deal. Stidham replaced Derek Carr with Las Vegas last season, playing in five games and going 0-2 as a starter with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Stidham, 26, is a former fourth-round draft choice of the New England Patriots. He grew up in Texas and has known new Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb for years.

The Broncos began free agency with roughly $33 million in salary cap space.

Footnotes

Broncos tight end Andrew Beck is expected to sign with the Houston Texans, per NFL Network. Beck was a valuable special teams member, but Payton is looking to reconstruct the Broncos tight end room. ... The Broncos will not tender a contract to exclusive rights free agent Brett Rypien, making him a free agent.

