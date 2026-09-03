Broncos quarterback Bo Nix returns from broken ankle and has a better offense around him for 2026

DENVER - In two words, Super Bowl. That's where the Broncos figured they were headed until Bo Nix broke his right ankle while leading Denver to a game-winning drive in overtime against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills during the playoffs in January. Nix underwent surgery the next day and backup Jarrett Stidham had an awful game a week later in Denver's 10-7 loss to New England in the AFC championship. Now Nix is embarking on a comeback. Coach Sean Payton relinquished game-calling duties to new offensive coordinator Davis Webb and general manager George Paton traded his first-round pick in the NFL draft to Miami for speedy wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who should free up everyone around him as teams decide whether to double him or Courtland Sutton. The defense has led the league in sacks each of the last two seasons and decided not to bring back DE John Franklin-Myers and ILB Dre Greenlaw. Justin Strnad, who has started 16 games over the last two seasons, steps in for Greenlaw and JFM's snaps will be shared by Malcolm Roach, Eyioma Uwazurike and rookie Tyler Onyedim.

New faces

WR Jaylen Waddle, RB Jonah Coleman, DE Tyler Onyedim.

Key losses

ILB Dre Greenlaw, DE John Franklin-Myers, S P.J. Locke.

Strengths

Continuity. The Broncos were quiet in free agency and only four of their seven draft picks made the initial 53-man roster. Among those who didn't was fifth-round tight end Justin Joly, who was claimed by Miami. Denver has long relied on its dominant defense and even without OLB Jonathon Cooper, who's on the commissioner's exempt list after a pair of domestic-violence arrests in June, this unit is set to lead the way again in 2026. The Broncos have led the league in sacks each of the last two seasons and they posted a combined sack differential of plus-84 over that span, leading the league by a wide margin. The offense should be better with Waddle taking up so much attention, freeing others to beat one-on-one coverage.

Weaknesses

The weak link again is probably tight end even though Evan Engram should get more opportunities with former Giants teammate Webb running the offense. Inside linebacker could be a question mark on defense but only because the secondary, led by former AP Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II and rising star Riley Moss, is so good as is the pass rush led by Nik Bonitto and a slew of others.

Camp development

The player who turned all the heads and dropped all the jaws in training camp wasn't Waddle or Sutton but second-year pro Pat Bryant. “Man, Pat’s a beast,” Waddle said. “He’s another young guy I’m excited to see work this year, I’m excited to play alongside him. I’m excited for the world to get to know Pat Bryant’s name.” Webb has already introduced a new moniker for Bryant: “Patty Ice”: “Man, ‘Patty Ice’ has had some really, really good practices,” said Webb.

Fantasy player to watch

While Waddle will be key with his ability to zip past defenders or stop suddenly to create separation and Sutton could have another big season — he's caught 25 touchdown passes over the last three seasons combined — the guess here is that Bryant continues his rise and becomes a household name among fantasy owners and rewards those smart enough to draft him out of the gate.