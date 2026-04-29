Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has a 2nd procedure on his surgically-repaired right ankle

It's been a busy offseason for Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. He became a new father for the first time and has been hard at work rehabbing and recovering from surgery to repair a broken ankle he suffered in a playoff game against the Bills last January 18.

But now sources tell Denver7 Sports that Nix had a "cleanup procedure" on the ankle and the timeline for his return is undecided.

The Broncos start organized team activities and offseason workouts the first week of June. Sources say Nix is expected to be fully recovered by the start of training camp in late July whether or not he can participate in those programs.

David Zalubowski/AP Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

This is concerning because of previous statements about Nix's recovery made by head coach Sean Payton and owner/CEO Greg Penner.

Payton said last week during a draft press conference that Nix was "Doing great. We’re excited about his progress. Nothing to report.”

At the recent NFL Owners Meetings Penner said ”(Bo)’s done a terrific job. He’s ahead of schedule, no concerns at all for OTAs and go forward from there. We’re really pleased with his progress."