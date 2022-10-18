Watch Now
Broncos QB Wilson adds hamstring to list of injuries

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 11:02 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 13:02:40-04

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson has added hamstring to his list of injuries.

A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, the Denver quarterback said he tweaked his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Wilson received an injection for a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder after the Oct. 6 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

He strained the latissimus dorsi on his right side during an Oct. 2 loss at Las Vegas and then played through it on a short week.

