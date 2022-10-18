Broncos QB Wilson adds hamstring to list of injuries

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson has added hamstring to his list of injuries.

A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, the Denver quarterback said he tweaked his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Wilson received an injection for a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder after the Oct. 6 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

He strained the latissimus dorsi on his right side during an Oct. 2 loss at Las Vegas and then played through it on a short week.