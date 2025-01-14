Watch Now
Denver7 SportsDenver Broncos

Actions

Broncos QB Bo Nix already is thinking about his next steps with his rookie season in the books

Should fans be disappointed in the season’s outcome – a blowout playoff loss in Buffalo – or feel good about expectations exceeded on the year? The Denver7 sports team sat down to discuss the 2024-25 Denver Broncos.
Broncos Bills Football
Posted

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos went on the road to Seattle and lost a 1983 wild-card playoff game 31-7.

There was a rookie quarterback named John Elway who played that day.

Things worked out pretty well for the future Hall of Famer.

Bo Nix, one of Denver’s most trumpeted rookie QBs since the Elway days, has written the first chapter of what he hopes is a similar book, right down to losing his first playoff game by the same score of 31-7.

Through the growing pains, bumps and bruises, Nix turned in quite an inaugural season, leading the Broncos to their first postseason appearance in nine seasons.

lionel-nick-bradey-broncos-wrap.jpg

Denver Broncos

It’s OK to be upset by Broncos' playoff loss. But there's reason for hope, too

Nick Rothschild

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
broncosvoicemailhotline.png

Captain Colorado Photography_Empower.jpeg

Raiders Broncos Football