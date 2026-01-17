Broncos playoff pride shows up on the menu at one Denver bar

DENVER — With the Denver Broncos back in the playoffs, the energy around Saturday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills is spilling out well beyond Empower Field at Mile High, and into the city’s sports bars, where fans on both sides are already turning game weekend into an event.

Richard Butler Jeremiah Cascy – Traveling Buffalo Bills Fan

At Jackson’s LoDo, a longtime gathering spot for Bills fans, it’s “business as usual”, just louder, earlier and with a lot more planning.

“We went to the Horseshoe Bar, and they said there’s a Buffalo Bills backers bar, and they told us to come to Jackson’s,” said Jeremiah Cascy, a Bills fan who told Denver7 he has traveled to more than 150 road games.

“This is my 153rd road game,” said Cascy. “I believe the bills are going to win. I'm a little worried about our defense and that our receiving core is hurt, but we do have Josh Allen.”

Another traveling Bills fan, known as “Mama J,” said she’s been texting friends to track down the best weekend events as Bills fans pour into town.

“I’m not that great on social media, but I texted people and said, ‘Where are the parties tomorrow?’” she said.

Jackson’s staff told Denver7 they’re preparing for a split-fan setup on game day, with Broncos fans watching downstairs and Bills fans gathering upstairs. Both floors will feature the anticipated match and will have DJs between game breaks.

Mama J 'MAMA J' meeting Lavonne and Joel Allen, parents of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, last week in Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium.

“I have been a Bills fan for 58 years, since I was 11 years old,” said Mama J. “I found three Bills bars so far that I was told I should go to, but you can't go to all of them, right?”

At Jackson’s LoDo, buffalo wings, or “Bills Wings” is their leading menu item. Superfans Cascy and Mama J got to try them and only made one suggestion that Jackson’s quickly fixed.

“It’s not blue cheese,” said Cascy. “It’s still good but, we should have told the waiter we wanted blue cheese.”

Across town at Chopper’s Sports Grill, the playoff spirit is turning into a playful menu statement.

Because the Broncos are facing Buffalo, the bar’s general manager, Jonathan Engleberg, said they’re temporarily dropping the “buffalo” name altogether.

“Because we’re playing Buffalo this week, we’re not selling buffalo wings,” Engleberg said. “On Saturday, we’re going to be selling Broncos Blazin’ Wings.”

Richard Butler Jonathan Engleberg - General Manager, Chopper’s Sports Grill

Engleberg said the recipe stays the same, the name is what changes, and the point is to show hometown pride during a rare home playoff moment.

“We’re all about the Broncos,” he said. “There’s no better way to do that than making sure that one of your menu staples and wings represent your home team.”

For gameday at Chopper’s Sports Grill, the playoff atmosphere is expected to feel more like a stadium than a bar, said Engleberg. Adding that fans are expected to start arriving hours before kickoff, with doors opening early to accommodate large groups.

Chopper’s recently upgraded its sound system and installed a massive LED video wall to enhance the game-day experience. Chopper’s is also bringing in a DJ for Saturday’s matchup, along with Broncos-themed decorations, including blue-and-orange beads and pom-poms.

Engleberg said the goal is to create a full-day celebration for fans, before, during, and after the game.

Richard Butler Becca Morland – Broncos Fan

For Broncos fans like Becca Morland, it’s the kind of small gesture that matches the bigger mood around the team’s postseason run, and the kind of place where the atmosphere feels like part of the experience.

“The camaraderie of all the fans here at Chopper’s, it gets crazy, it gets loud,” Morland said, later rating the wings “five out of five.”

The Broncos host the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday, Jan. 17 at Empower Field at Mile High, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.