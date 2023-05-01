Broncos pick up WR Jerry Jeudy's fifth-year option for $12.9M

DENVER— The numbers made the math make sense.

Jerry Jeudy morphed into the Broncos’ best offensive player over the final six games last season. So, it was no surprise that Denver picked up the fifth-year option for $12.9 million on his rookie contract.

The deadline was Tuesday, but general manager George Paton saw no reason to wait.

The Broncos listened to trade offers for Jeudy and Courtland Sutton over the last few months. They held firm on their demand for a first-round pick for Jeudy, so talks never gained traction with suitors like the Patriots, Cowboys and Ravens. After a disappointing first two seasons, Jeudy showed his potential after returning from an ankle injury suffered at Tennessee. He caught 37 passes for 523 yards and three touchdowns, part of his career-high total of six.

Jeudy developed a strong connection and friendship with quarterback Russell Wilson last season, sitting in on meetings with him and working on their chemistry on routes. It paid off especially as Sutton struggled with consistency. Sutton, who was nearly traded to the Ravens, has posted two touchdowns in his last 26 games.

With Jeudy’s finish to last season, the return of Tim Patrick and the addition of rookie Marvin Mims Jr., the Broncos’ offense should improve under innovative coach Sean Payton. The Broncos ranked last in points scored at 16.9 per game.

Jeudy is a former first-round draft pick out of Alabama.