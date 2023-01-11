Watch Now
Broncos' Pat Surtain II named to NFLPA's first All-Pro Team

Second-year star established reputation as shutdown corner
Jack Dempsey/AP
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) takes the field for an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 9:44 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 11:51:05-05

DENVER — Pat Surtain II demands attention. He is taller than you expect, faster than you realize and more polished than Pledge.

In only his second season, the Broncos cornerback emerged as a star because of his technique and consistency. His peers noticed what everyone saw during Denver's first day of training camp last summer. He is a star.

On Wednesday, Surtain landed on the NFLPA's first-ever All-Pro team as voted on by players. He was joined by Eagles cornerback Darius Slay.

Surtain set goals to become a Pro Bowler and All-Pro this season. He earned Pro Bowl honors last month, and has a decent shot at All-Pro honors. The NFLPA recognition resonates because it comes from fellow players.

In his second season, Surtain started 17 games and finished with two interceptions. Pro Football Focus graded Surtain as its second best corner behind Jets rookie Sauce Gardner. The only issue for Surtain is that he became too good for his own good. Other than the Raiders and, briefly the Panthers, teams shied away from Surtain, refusing to target him for long stretches.

It served as a compliment to all of his hard work. His next stop is the Pro Bowl events in Las Vegas next month.

"It's going to be a cool experience. I can't wait to get out there and have some fun. There's going to be great players and great players coaching, legends Peyton Manning and Ray Lewis," Surtain told Denver7. "I just think all around it's going to be a great experience."

