Broncos parting ways with Ejiro Evero, Loren Landow

DENVER — Change does not come without uncomfortable moments. As Broncos coach Sean Payton works through his process of assembling a staff, old faces will not be part of the new regime.

Sources told Denver7 that the Broncos will part ways with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, clearing him to interview for multiple jobs, and strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow.

For Evero, it represents a welcomed exit from a clumsy process. Without a coach until Tuesday, Evero's future remained uncertain. The Broncos appreciated his work as a first-time defensive coordinator as Denver increased its takeaways and sacks. Players raved about Evero's professionalism, the ability to stay calm and bring out their best.

As one player admitted, "it's wild to see him go."

Payton has requested interviews with Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and Seahawks defensive assistant Sean Desai, but it's unknown yet when those will occur this week. Evero is scheduled to interview with the Vikings and Panthers, and expects to get one of those jobs. The Broncos had declined to permit him to talk to teams, including the Falcons. While the timing wasn't ideal — the Broncos were waiting to see if Evero landed a head coaching job with the Colts or Arizona which would net draft picks — it represents the right thing to do.

As for Landow, he is a victim of a new regime, a battery of injuries and some misplaced blame. The Broncos led the league in hamstring injuries, including season-ending issues for receiver K.J. Hamler and tight end Greg Dulcich. However, in some cases, players told Denver7 their injuries were linked to practice plans — sprinting too early in workouts, for instance. Landow is known worldwide for training elite athletes, and so many Broncos trained off-site with him that it led to his hiring with the team.

This, though, is part of the process with a new coach. And CEO Greg Penner made it clear in December that he wasn't happy with the number of injuries, talking with the NFL's top doctor about plans to improve. Payton will be officially introduced at 11 a.m. It won't be long after that his staff starts to come together.